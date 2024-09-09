Two debaters prepare to have at it.

They’re about to tangle over a contentious question: Which is best—blobfish or naked mole rats?

That was the debate topic on a recent episode of Smash Boom Best, a podcast for kids.

When we’re on the road, my nine-year-old son and I listen to a lot of podcasts, and Smash Boom Best is one of his favorites. The American Public Media production mixes kid-friendly topics, fun facts, and humor to teach preteens about debate.

The production value is top-notch, and hats off to the producers for working to instill a love of debate in the next generation. But how well does it prepare kids for the adult world of debate?

After all, the judging criteria are rather fuzzy, by which I mean virtually nonexistent. Two adult debaters, who are often talented comedians or voice actors, square off in pre-recorded segments and improvised bits. In each episode, a new kid gets to judge the debate.

The host makes it clear that judges should decide who wins based on, well, whatever the kids want. Maybe the kid thinks one debater is funnier than the other. Maybe the kid and a debater both named their cats Mr. Chuckles. In one episode, a kid who liked musicals gave preference to the debater who included musical numbers in his routine.

Forget crusty old notions like arguments and evidence, the kids can choose winners based on nothing more than their own subjective preferences. The show invites the audience to go to the show’s website and vote the same way.

On second thought, a podcast that invites listeners to prioritize their subjective preferences over arguments and evidence might be a great way to prepare kids for modern political debates. That kind of unreasoning has been a part of American politics since before television viewers decided handsome JFK beat sweaty Nixon.

In an actual debate, participants should take care to manage perspiration and look the part. They may indeed include humor, touching anecdotes, and the like, but only in the service of good arguments and compelling evidence.

Too bad so much of today’s debates are built around avoiding an actual debate.

Debate Fakers

Look at all the red herrings, ad hominems, and straw men! One candidate spouts out logical fallacies and the other spits them right back.

Logical fallacies are the equivalent of penalties in football, but debate moderators won’t throw a flag, and few in the crowd recognize these verbal fouls. If they do, they’ll probably look the other way if their candidate commits the infraction.

Forget defending the Constitution. In practice, the president’s job is to take credit for anything good that happened since he took office. And that means the challenger’s job is to do the opposite—blame the incumbent for anything bad that’s happened during his tenure.

Incumbents and challengers might not agree on much, but they both share a love of the post hoc fallacy: If A came before B, then A caused B. It’s not far from the logic of a primitive ruler who notices that tossing someone into a volcano is followed by a good crop season. Behold—human sacrifices cause us to have full bellies!

New presidents are typically eager to score an early legislative win. Say you’re president, and you sign the “Make Everything Awesome” bill into law. Then when something good happens—maybe unemployment dips or GDP clicks up—you point back to the MEA and claim it caused the good thing.

If you were the challenger, it’d be on you to do the opposite. Pick some economic indicator that’s gotten worse since the passage of the MEA, and fulminate about how the president’s signature legislation caused it.

Government agencies, universities, and think tanks record an endless list of economic indicators, so there will always be plenty of good and bad to be found. That makes it easy to confirm our biases. If you’re the president, cherry pick the good indicators. If you’re the challenger, cherry pick the bad ones.

Yes, the MEA really might have made things better or worse, but it’s up to the candidates to connect the dots. Presidents might resemble ancient kings who feed humans to volcanoes in stories and tall tales, but important differences remain. Unlike human sacrifices, presidents’ actions do affect the economy. But our obsession with politics can give way to myopia. We focus too much on the current White House resident, and not enough on other, less obvious factors.

Incumbents may benefit from an economic boom caused by forces beyond their control. Maybe the engine of growth is some new technology they had nothing to do with. Sometimes presidents benefit from the success of industries they’ve been demonizing.

So many factors complicate candidates’ simplistic post hoc pictures, but debate watchers don’t have to be experts in macroeconomics or logical fallacies to notice debate fakery.

Plenty of debate degradation happens at a very basic level.

Make Debate Great Again

We audience members love a good “burn,” but real debates shouldn’t be zinger contents. We can be swayed by emotion, but indignation shouldn’t replace a good argument. And if I were a debate moderator, my top rule would be this: Answer the damn question.

Moderators rarely enforce that rule, so candidates know they can fill their air with whatever snappy talking points their “debate” coaches instructed them to torment us with. Sure candidates might feint like they’re going to provide a substantive answer, but they quickly turn back to avoidance. Modern debates usually consist of moderators and candidates spraying streams of words that rarely interact in meaningful ways.

How lovely it would be to witness a real debate.

First we’d have to prove to candidates that Americans want real debates. That means getting on with the hard work of teaching kids about debate.

But it might not all be hard work.

The best part of Smash Boom Best is a short segment called State of Debate where performers act out entertaining scenes that highlight logical fallacies. Such segments can redirect the human fascination with “sick burns” into something that improves our nation’s fake state of debate.

My son enjoys reading books about logical fallacies. I’d like to think it reflects his thirst for truth, but I know something more base plays an important role. As his parents and grandparents know, he delights in calling out adults who commit logical fallacies.

Kids love to be wise guys, and they really love it when they catch grown ups doing something wrong. And that base motivation can grow into something more elevated.

Kids who are on the lookout for logical fallacies are more likely to own up to it if they slip and commit one themselves. That’s because reason has become part of their identity. Such kids are more likely to grow up to be adults who frown on bad debate tactics, even if used by their side.

In recent decades, presidential candidates seem to be getting worse and worse. It’s why many of us slap on bumper stickers rooting for giant meteors.

Those podcast kids are lucky. They can vote for blobfish and naked mole rats.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post. His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here.