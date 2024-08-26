Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship

When it comes to cancel culture, high-profile eruptions are just the tip of the iceberg. Most of the damage happens below the water line.

It happens in the way we self censor. We don’t say certain things. We push away certain thoughts. We don’t even consider certain ideas.

In today’s DVD extra, The Coddling Movie’s Aryaan Misra explains how he and his Gen Z friends censor themselves—online, in the classroom, and elsewhere.

“Whenever there's an element of being sort of stamped in the ether of the internet, he says, “I make sure to have a recording or a screenshot that is my own, in order to defend myself if the time ever comes.”

Aryaan even admits that he was reluctant to participate in our film because he feared it might limit his grad school opportunities.

He goes on to explain that harmful mental habits don’t just plague those on the far left. We all fall prey to them, and he points to anti-woke echo chambers that can end up being as toxic as the social justice extremism they’re reacting against.

