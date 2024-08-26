Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship

When it comes to cancel culture, high-profile eruptions are just the tip of the iceberg. Most of the damage happens below the water line.
It happens in the way we self censor. We don’t say certain things. We push away certain thoughts. We don’t even consider certain ideas.
In today’s DVD extra, The Coddling Movie’s Aryaan Misra explains how he and his Gen Z friends censor themselves—online, in the classroom, and elsewhere.
“Whenever there's an element of being sort of stamped in the ether of the internet, he says, “I make sure to have a recording or a screenshot that is my own, in order to defend myself if the time ever comes.”
Aryaan even admits that he was reluctant to participate in our film because he feared it might limit his grad school opportunities.
He goes on to explain that harmful mental habits don’t just plague those on the far left. We all fall prey to them, and he points to anti-woke echo chambers that can end up being as toxic as the social justice extremism they’re reacting against.
See below for more DVD extras, including this one, which recently became one of our most popular posts of all time:
"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation" — Aryaan Misra on what his professors taught him about exploring ideas
We appreciate all of our subscribers, but paid subscribers support efforts to bring our message of hope, antifragility and free speech to audiences around the world. They also enjoy lots of bonus content. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
DVD Extras from “The Coddling” Movie
Most of our extras are reserved for paying subscribers who support our impact campaign, but some, including the first three, are free. Enjoy!
“I Wouldn't Call Wokeness a Religion. I Would Call It a Cult” — Kimi Katiti on the Worldview That Made Her Miserable
Jonathan Haidt on the Rise of Intersectional Social Justice on Campus: “Everything is group vs group"
When Kimi Left Wokeness: The Social Aspect of Starting Anew: Collaborating with White Men and other Blasphemies
"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation" — Aryaan Misra on what his professors taught him about exploring ideas
Ideological Conformity at Stanford: Where “educate yourself” means “agree with leftism”
Ben Shapiro at Stanford: His Presence “Threatened the Safety of Marginalized Community Members”
How Stanford Teaches Students to be Fragile Victims — “Every remotely bad thing that happens to students could send you spiraling towards a mental breakdown”
“Higher Ed is Lying to Students about Freedom of Speech” — Greg Lukianoff Explains Why It’s Not a Conservative Issue
“Who is Donald Trump? What is Left? What is Right?” — A once-naive international student discusses Jonathan Haidt and offers advice for college-bound teens
“She Burst into Tears Like She Had Committed a Hate Crime” — Aryaan Misra on How Colleges Foment Call-Out Culture
Jonathan Haidt on How Universities Foment Student Radicalism: “Their goal is to shape incoming students to be warriors for social justice”
Save Us from University Administrators! “The Peter Principle is on Fire in Academia" — Dr. Anthony Rodriguez Explains Why Campus Leaders Are So Frustrating
“Everything is Dangerous. Everyone’s Against Me” — Jonathan Haidt on how paranoid parenting warps reality
"We Were a Bad Influence on Each Other from a Very Early Age" — Greg Lukianoff's Free-Range Friendship with Anthony Rodriguez
“Everyone’s Against Me. Everything is Dangerous” — Jonathan Haidt on How Gen Zers Have Been Taught to Fear Life
Gen Z Life is Packed with Self-Censorship — Aryaan Misra on the double lives of 20-somethings
Stanford's Exclusive Approach to "Inclusive" Speech — Greg Lukianoff: Don't confuse "upper class white liberal ways of seeing the world with truth itself”
“Destroying What is Magical About a College Campus” — Jonathan Haidt on Microaggression Training
Bring Debate Back to Campus! Three Benefits Students Are Missing
Don’t Talk About Your Cat: The Madness of Trigger Warnings: Lucy Kross Wallace on the Hypersensitive World of Treatment Centers