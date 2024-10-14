Dear Coddling Movie Community,

It’s been such a delight to connect with so many of you. We’re so varied, I suppose I could even say diverse(!), but we share some important qualities.

One of them is self reflection.

We don’t just blame the world. We’re not afraid to look at ourselves.

It’s a scary thought — I might be the source of much of my misery!

So many of us get caught up in harmful stories we tell ourselves. It takes courage to look in the mirror. It takes self control to undo the damage.

You’ll see self reflection, courage, and self control in this touching essay by

She’s a member of The Coddling Movie community, and this is her first contribution.

After you read her essay, head over to her Substack Ineffable Grace

Enjoy!

Ted

There are many ways I could tell this story – the story of the uncoddling of my mind. But I think the best way to tell it is as a love story.

The way I learned to think critically was by taking to heart the love of God. “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23).

I grew up with a deep fear in my heart because of a lie. The lie went like this: Disagreement equals broken relationships. So, in order to love and be loved, I need to hide my thoughts when they are at odds with someone else’s thoughts.

It is a strange experience to put this down on paper. As I read the fear back to myself, I am struck by how ridiculous it is. If this fear were lived out in every situation, it would make for very dysfunctional living.

And that is exactly what it did for me. During my school years, I was terrified of speaking up in class. If I had an opinion which differed from the teacher’s or my classmates,’ I would usually remain silent. On the rare occasion, with great trepidation and reluctance, I would muster the courage to speak out.

In my family of origin, especially as I entered the teen years, I was loathe to enter conversations when I disagreed with someone. It felt great to converse with people when we had much in common. But, when an area of conflict arose, I shrank into my shell like a bleeding sea turtle recoiling from ravenous great white sharks.

This carried over into friendships. I resonated with C.S. Lewis’ quote from The Four Loves, “Friendship, I have said, is born at the moment when one man says to another ‘What! You too? I thought that no one but myself …’” A little further on, he continues with the following salient sentence that could have sprung from my own heart, “Theirs [our friends’] is the praise we really covet and the blame we really dread.” I yearned for my friends’ agreement and acceptance. I coveted it.

You might think that this sounds like a childish mentality; indeed, it is!

Tell a Friend — “The Coddling of the American Mind” Movie Comes to Amazon Prime and other platforms on October 17!

What Will the Cool Kids Think?

It brings to mind the classic middle and high school mentality.

It’s Peer Pressure 101. Sarah wears tiger-striped leggings, crocks, hot pink skirts, and does her hair in fish-tail braids. Sarah is cool, and all the girls want her acceptance. So, they uncritically bedeck themselves just like her.

In 1 Corinthians 13:11, the apostle Paul says it well, “When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways.” My problem, in a nutshell, was that, though I was an adult, I was still acting like a child.

Psychologists often use the terms enmeshment (and co-dependency) to describe my difficulties. “Enmeshment” originally emerged as a family systems term; it is defined as “when family members are emotionally reactive to one another and wholly intertwined in an unhealthy way.”

However, it also has broader application to relationships in general. It can describe how I become emotionally fused with someone else to the point that I am unable to have and/or share my own opinions. An enmeshment dynamic is at play when an authority figure presents a view as the only view and does not allow for independent thinking or discussion.

Let me give you an example.

Who Dares Question DEI?

Several years ago, I worked at a charter school, and all the teachers were required to participate in a diversity training seminar. We all sat around in a circle, and one of the teachers said, “I don’t see color. I am color-blind. We are all members of the human race. I believe that the concept of ‘race’ is socially constructed.”

Now, I thought this was a fascinating idea, and I would have loved to have been able to have an open discussion about my colleague’s opinion. (It reminded me of Morgan Freeman’s response when his interviewer, Mike Wallace, asked him about Black History Month. “I don’t want a Black History Month. Black history is American history.” Part of his solution for getting rid of racism was to stop talking about it. “I’m gonna stop calling you a white man, and I’m gonna ask you to stop calling me a black man. I know you as Mike Wallace; you know me as Morgan Freeman.”)

However, when my colleague said he was color-blind during our diversity training, the moderator jumped in and said that this was a racist comment.

I was confused. Why is this racist? Instead of being able to have an open, respectful conversation, the topic was completely shut down. This is sad; it was a lost opportunity.

In the moments following this interaction, I felt many things: shame, confusion, anger, fear. I wanted to remain in harmony with the diversity trainer, yet I also respected my colleague for his courage.

The dynamics at play in many diversity trainings involve an enmeshment mindset.

The mentality goes as follows: “You must agree with this idea, if you want to be a good person. If you want to be a respectable, kind, compassionate human being, you should completely agree with what I am saying. To disagree is to be racist. And if you are racist, our relationship is harmed.”

Folks have lost their jobs because of this mindset. Iterations of the enmeshment mindset play out in our culture all the time. We see it in politics. We see it in our media, debate moderators, and family systems. It is controlling, and it is evil.

Head and Heart

I remember that a big lightbulb went on in my head when I realized that my critical thinking issue was really a heart issue. In my world, critical thinking led to many disagreements. And disagreement was bad in my book because it felt risky to my relationships.

If you truly respect someone, you will care about them enough to risk losing them by speaking the truth.

To speak about it in spiritual terms, I was in bondage to fear of man.

Proverbs 9:10 says, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” When we fear the Lord more than we fear man, we are freed from the slavery of trying to please others with our opinions. We can actually speak the truth – which is loving. When I saw my people-pleasing idol for what it was, I was able to repent, pray, and draw near to God. Romans 2:4 says that God’s kindness is intended to lead us to repentance.

Agreement is not necessary for acceptance.

We can and should be in relationship with people with whom we disagree. I have a dear friend. We were in each other’s weddings. We were there to help each other when our first babies were born. Recently, she did me a great kindness. She was honest with me. She told me that her beliefs had changed – that she no longer believed in the authority and inerrancy of Scripture. I was grieved, and it shook our friendship at first. We had some difficult conversations.

In the end, it was an enormous growing experience for both of us. We were honest with each other about our differences and our fears. We conceded that we no longer held the same convictions. And then, we decided that we wanted to remain friends. We were going to “agree to disagree,” not live in denial, and decide not to control each other.

Share

Now, this story could have ended differently. Sometimes friendships do end because of differences. But, they don’t have to. If we are committed to respecting each other and allowing each other to be free people, we can have friendships in spite of disagreements. In fact, this is the only way to have healthy friendships. If you truly respect someone, you will care about them enough to risk losing them by speaking the truth.

So, how have I been able to mature in this area – to give up childish ways and take hold of an adult mindset?

First, I have been through years of counseling.

I seek out Christian counselors who help me walk through my story and my tendency toward enmeshment. With the help of caring therapists, I am changing little by little. I am learning about the lies that I have believed. It’s not true that disagreement equals cruelty or the end of a relationship. The only way to have a real relationship with someone is to be a differentiated individual, who can both listen empathetically and be honest with one’s own thoughts.

Second, I have been blessed to have relationships with people who are not enmeshed.

My husband is one of those people. I respect him greatly. He is very intelligent and compassionate. He is not enmeshed. He is a wonderful listener. In fact, sometimes he listens so well to me that I assume he agrees with me, only to find out later that he does not agree – but he was just very intent on hearing my position. This has been an incredibly valuable lesson. He is able to be kind, but also firm. He is a man full of strong convictions and also full of grace, humility, and compassion.

Third, and most importantly, I am remembering again how wide, deep, long, and high is the love of God for me (Ephesians 3:18). God’s unconditional love and acceptance of me because of Christ’s sacrifice mean that it does not matter if every human being on the planet were to disagree with me. Since I have God’s love, I live as a bond servant to Christ out of joy and gratitude. I am no longer a slave to others’ opinions and perceptions.

I have come to see that, at the root level, the coddling of my mind is a direct result of the muddling of my heart. I have a problem of disordered loves. Sadly, too often I love other people’s opinions of me far more than I love others or God. This is just another way of saying that I am prone to selfishness. The age-old idol of self knocks at my door every day.

Perhaps, as you search your own heart, you can relate with at least some of what I am saying. If so, let me offer some words of help and encouragement.

If you find that you have become a slave to others or to a system of thinking, reject the lie that disagreement equals unkindness. It’s not true! Someone who cares about you will allow and even welcome disagreement for the sake of growth, maturity, and freedom.

In your pursuit of truth, read, read, read.

Read books and articles from all different viewpoints. Read old books. “There is nothing new under the sun.” If it is being said now, it has likely been said before in a more eloquent, persuasive fashion. Read all of C.S. Lewis’ works. Lewis had an uncanny ability to craft an argument in a beautiful, persuasive manner. Question everything. Do not believe anything, as an adult, until you have done your own research. The things that are true and good and worth believing will stand up to scrutiny and doubt.

Most of all, if you do not have a relationship with God through Christ Jesus, reach out and ask someone to help you begin one.

Read the book of John. Jesus is “the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through him” (John 14:6). Acts 4:12 says, “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” The freedom from enmeshment and indoctrination comes when you know how much God loves you. Jesus died to save you from your sins and to give you the gift of eternal life. When you are buoyed by the life raft of Jesus’ love, you won’t drown when others reject you. You will be able to hold convictions more fearlessly. You will be free to fear God and not man. God wants you to be free to align your values and your opinions with His.

Uncoddle your heart and mind by submitting to God’s kingship. It’s a paradox, but it’s true.

Submission to the King of the universe is the only way to be truly free!

As the church father Augustine said so beautifully in his seminal work, Confessions, “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.”