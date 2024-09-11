Time to let off some steam
Hey there Coddling Movie Community,
There’s a lot going on: Elections. Protests. Teachers teaching kids to fear straight men. Independence therapy. Nickelback.
So bust out your hopes, your fears, your clever observations, predictions, half-baked ideas, questions, complaints—whatever.
As long as it would be of interest to The Coddling Movie community, let’s hear it!
All the best,
Ted
I've just read the Rape of the Mind by Joost Meerloo. It does a terrific job of explaining 'group think' and some people's willingness to go along with the crowd, even when the crowd is headed off a cliff.
What's even more scary is that this book was written in 1956 and was dealing with Cold War propaganda, yet it applies seamlessly today.
Ted, this is right up you rally, and you've discussed it, one way or the other, a number of times. Can you give an overview of terms such as 'mass hypnosis' and 'mass formation psychosis'? (Some will say that the two terms are professionally incorrect. Perhaps they are, but that doesn't mean they don't describe a reality.)
Hello Ted, I'm worried about the woke-hatred I'm seeing across the US. Although I think it's dying a natural death on its own thanks to people like you, Jonathan Haidt and others, the backlash has been vicious. I want the pendulum to swing back to sanity, but not to the point of governments taking over education (among other things).