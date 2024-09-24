Sexual propaganda, Not playing with your kids, Troubled: The Movie …
Perfect timing for your prompt. I have REALLY been struggling with how to remain interested in maintaining my current friendships and relationships and engaging with not only my friends, but also acquaintances and my general community. I am a parent of a daughter who could absolutely have been featured in Coddling: The Movie. But it’s worse. She was devastated by COVID lockdowns as her high school senior year of 2020 was destroyed and friends and boyfriend ripped away. College was isolation by mandate and SELF mandate and she was consuming social media and woke ideology like candy. Fear led to panic attacks, led to hospitalization, led to heavy medications, led to suicide attempt, to believing she is a boy, led to testosterone and, then, a pregnancy and beautiful baby. She is completely bought in to social justice and DEI. Anti-racist baby is on her bookshelf. In my devastation and fear for my child’s wellbeing, I dove into the research. How did we get here, what is happening? We gave her a childhood full of outside farm play and adventure with limited technology. I found you and Jonathan Haidt and a wonderful list of people studying this phenomenon and speaking out. My point is this—- my research has peeled back the layers of the onion and I have found the corruption that has taken hold among our formerly trusted institutions within the government, medical, educational, corporate world, and more. Maybe most of all, the media. But my friends don’t care. My friends don’t see it. They don’t want to know and they look away. They are sheep and they have been misled. I, too, was blind and unaware. They are not curious, and they don’t seek to know the truth because it is uncomfortable for them and their comfortable lives. I no longer want to associate with these people because their world, which is formerly my world, is meaningless to me now. I don’t know whether to keep my mouth shut and just continue to be a good friend and good teammate and an interesting person, or whether to let them go and start fresh, finding a new community that is awake and full of curiosity? New friends who are interested in reality and truth and are not hypocrites.
Of course, every minute of every day, I am trying to figure out how to lead my daughter to stop following the religion of gender ideology and social justice and learn to accept herself in her one and only body.
But this is what is also on my mind today. I cannot un-see what I have seen.
Thank you for your very important work. You will never know how much it means to us parents.
Sweet Caroline & Community,
I pray that we all remain as rooted as humanly possible throughout the continuing storms rapidly increasing in intensity & speed. I am a well grounded therapist who has been reaching out to parents & families in Maryland & Florida (teletherapy only in FL) for over a year now. It has recently become quite clear that my purpose during the 2nd half of my life is to utilize my experience, knowledge, & faith to help parents/families remain intact during a young person’s struggles with concepts of his/her identity. Without opening a hippo hole, Jennifer Bilek’s research over the past decade, is the most accurate & comprehensive. If you know JB, you know what I know & as Sweet Caroline said, “I cannot unsee what I have seen.” Please, if you know of any parents/grandparents struggling & do not know where to turn for sound, reality based, & family focused guidance through this period… I can be found on the Therapy First website. Stay rooted my friends.