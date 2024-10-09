At the Angelika Film Center in NYC

Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Well, we’re about to release The Coddling of the American Mind movie to the big, wide world:

On October 17, it will be available on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play!

Courtney and I and everyone at Team Coddling Movie have loved that we’ve been able to make a little history with Substack by becoming the very first “Substack presents” feature film. (And from the inquiries we’ve received, it seems like plenty of other heterodox filmmakers are considering this path.)

We’ve also really loved being a part of this community that has formed (about 10,000 and counting!).

At Harvard thanks to Steven Pinker and Harvard Undergrads for Academic Freedom

We’re eager to bring the film to many more viewers, and after screening at dozens of locations in four countries, we don’t have to just hope the film connects with all kinds of young people, parents, teachers, and others.

We know it does.

We know because we’ve seen their reactions. We know because they’ve told us.

One of my favorite reactions came from an undergrad who, after a screening, said, “I’m stronger than I was told!”

One of the young people who has embraced the film, the talented and wise-beyond-her-years

, has even become a regular contributor at this Substack.

Our Substack presence swells a whole lot as we combine newsletters helmed by others from The Coddling Movie. There's

,

by

, and

by Jon Haidt. Even I have my own personal

to complain—

, I mean to

!

ahemanalyzepressing issues

But this release will only be successful if all of you decide The Coddling movie is worth spreading throughout your Substacks, community groups, and other networks.

It’s a tough time to be releasing a heterodox film to mainstream audiences, but we’ve never wanted to just preach to the converted.

Unfortunately, the entertainment industry has been consumed by cowardice and conformity—I’ve written quite a bit about what we and many other filmmakers have endured.

Entertainment industry gatekeepers have told us The Coddling movie will “piss off viewers,” alienate corporate partners, and potentially spark a social media backlash.

Well, those industry gatekeepers don’t have much contact with the real world. They haven’t seen how real people have reacted to this movie.

We know that, with your help, we can continue to succeed.

In the coming weeks, I won’t be shy about asking for your help, and I welcome any interesting ideas you might have. Once we have the links to Amazon and the other platforms, I’ll share them with you.

If you’re itching to do something right now, here are two suggestions:

Watch our trailer on YouTube (just released on that platform!) and then feed its dastardly algorithm with likes, shares, and comments.

Take 30 seconds and rate the film on IMDB. Our current rating stands at 9.1. Unfortunately, we expect a certain amount of “review bombing” from people who disagree with the message of the film.

And of course, when October 17 rolls around, we sure would appreciate it if you’d share the film far and wide.

By the way, October 17 isn’t just the beginning of our wide release.

On that day, the film will be screened at USC and also at Vanderbilt (two screenings) as part of the Global Free Speech Summit whose keynoters include Salman Rushdie and ​​Masih Alinejad. (The event is free to the public, but attendees have to register.)

At the Beverly Hills premiere

At the Angelika Film Center in NYC (again!)

The Coddling movie’s wild ride began back in February, when a raucous audience of 400 (including comedy legend John Cleese!) piled into the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills for our premiere.

At midnight that night, the very first “Substack presents” feature film was released exclusively on Substack.

The following night, we screened at the Bay Area’s Cal State Maritime. And soon after that UCLA. And then Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, UPenn, UCLA, Wake Forest, University of Toronto, Pepperdine, Carleton College, UVa, Duke, and many more.

We’ve hit about 60 locations in four countries, and we’re still going strong!

Team Coddling Movie and I ask that you join us in the next phase of this wild ride. Please help us reach many more people with our message of antifragility, free speech, and hope.

All the best,

Ted

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.