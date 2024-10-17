Our team had long been assured by Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play that The Coddling of the American Mind movie would be released onto their platforms today, October 17.

So here we are, on the date of our release, and the movie is available on Apple TV and Google Play, (not to mention Substack) but not on Amazon’s Prime Video—the platform we had been promoting the most.

So why hasn’t Amazon released The Coddling movie on Prime Video?

We’re trying to find out, but so far we haven’t received a straight answer. We’ve been told that it might have something to do with a tech problem at Amazon, but if that’s the case, it’s a pretty long-running problem.

When a movie is set for release on a certain date, that generally means it’s released at midnight of that day. Indeed The Coddling movie was available at Apple TV and Google Play as of 9pm Pacific/12am Eastern last night. Now, 14 hours later, it’s still not available on Prime Video.

You’d think Amazon’s IT department would be pretty good.

Courtney Moorehead Balaker (my wife/producing partner) and I have released plenty of our own films on many streaming platforms. (You can watch Little Pink House and Can We Take a Joke? on Amazon Prime.)

But of all the films we’ve produced—ours and those produced under the banner of other production companies—we’ve never encountered a problem like this.

Maybe it’s just a tech problem mixed with bureaucratic bungling. I will assume, for now, that that’s the explanation.

But it’s times like these when a guy starts contemplating the line between bureaucratic bungling and intellectual intolerance.

I’m struck by a feeling of deja vu because I was in this spot this April when, during an East Coast tour where we held special screenings at Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Wake Forest, and New York, our team was left wondering why our screening at Columbia University never materialized.

I spoke to two different people who were involved with the event. One suspected bureaucratic bungling. The other thought something more nefarious might be afoot. Neither one knew for sure, and we still don’t know why we haven’t screened at Columbia. Our event coincided with the campus chaos that erupted, so maybe our film was simply swallowed by that sad spasm.

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you!

One of Courtney’s mentors, Penelope Spheeris, the director of Wayne’s World and The Decline of Western Civilization, used to say that with a twinkle in her eye. We all have reasons to be paranoid, but usually the reasons aren’t very good. And usually people are thinking about us far less than we think they are.

Some nefarious plot seems unlikely when I ask myself, “Why would Amazon string us along for so long, and then pull the rug out from under us at the last minute?”

How "The Coddling" Movie Helped Me: A Gen Zer's story

The trick is to guard against a knee-jerk “they’re out to get me!” response, but still pay attention to legitimate warning signs.

I’m trying to find the right spot between paranoia and Pollyanna.

I know my own biases are working to distort my view of reality, but here is some of the background information that’s been knocking around my noggin:

I work in an industry that’s been gripped by cowardice, conformity, and a culture of censorship. Most of the problem is unseen from the outside. I’ve written about this for years, and devoted my Substack, Shiny Herd, to this topic. High-profile cancel culture explosions represent just the tip of the iceberg. Most of the real censorship happens below the water line. I’ve had dozens of private conversations with entertainment industry professionals from across the political spectrum about this issue. They are nearly unanimous in acknowledging The Great Chill as not only a problem, but one that is largely invisible from the outside.

Industry gatekeepers openly talk about the distinction between “controversial” films (which they will support) and “problematic” films (which they don’t).

Many filmmaker friends, colleagues, and associates of mine from Meg Smaker and Terracino, to people who don’t want to be named, have encountered industry intolerance. My friend Eli Steele had his own fishy-smelling tangle with Amazon over one of his “problematic” films.

Recently, a major theater chain quietly buckled to activist pressure and cancelled a “problematic” documentary (even though it was made by San Francisco lefties). Film critics recently shunned another “problematic” documentary (although Am I Racist? ended up being too successful to ignore).

Courtney and I have directly experienced plenty of intolerance. Our screenings have been shouted down, halted by a fire alarm, and even treated as a campus-wide trauma by one university president. Here’s a taste of the post-screening press release issued by Lawrence University’s Mark Burstein after a campus screening of Can We Take a Joke?: “The event and its aftermath have left many students wondering whether the University cares about their safety.”

The Coddling movie stands on the “problematic” side of hot-button issues such as free speech and DEI. Although most of our dozens of campus tours have been fruitful, we’ve also faced shenanigans and closed minds (including having our posters torn down at Cornell). And I’ve written about the industry intolerance that’s followed The Coddling movie at every stage of the filmmaking process. Industry gatekeepers have told us that our movie could ignite a social media backlash, alienate corporate sponsors, and “piss off viewers” (that exact phrase was used by a major studio at the development phase and by a major distributor after we had finished the film).

Occam’s Razor, or at least a version of it, says the simplest explanation is usually the best explanation. But, these days, what’s the simplest explanation?

I’m so grateful to all of you who have been spreading the word about our wide release.

Please keep it up!

Folks can still watch the movie on Apple TV, Google Play, and right here on Substack. And when the film is available on Prime Video, you can bet I’ll let you know.

Courtney and I had always hoped that The Coddling movie would help pave the way for other heterodox filmmakers to connect with politically diverse audiences. And early signs look promising—plenty of filmmakers, from up-and-comers to successful vets, have been inquiring about our Substack experience.

Whether we ultimately chalk up this episode to bureaucratic bungling or something else, the bigger issue will remain—America needs to free its filmmakers.

