Open Thread: What’s On Your Mind?
Time to let off some steam
  
Ted Balaker
Inside the Mind of a Social Justice Activist: Dog Whistles and Paranoia
“Mind reading was a cognitive distortion I employed constantly”
  
Ted Balaker
America’s Fake State of Debate
Make it stop
  
Ted Balaker
Let’s Complain About Harvard and the "Snow White" Reboot
Reach into the grab bag
  
Ted Balaker
“Why Do You Only Write About Gay Men?”
My high school taught girls to fear straight men
  
Margo Margan
“Independence Therapy” Could Revolutionize Anxiety Treatment for Kids
Could it be even more effective than Cognitive Behavioral Therapy?
  
Lenore Skenazy
Let’s See How They Like It! (Or not)
Why cancel culture shouldn’t be used for revenge
  
The Fooder
August 2024

The Teachers’ Lounge, Loving and Hating Nickelback, and So Much More!
A grab bag of interesting things*
  
Ted Balaker
What are Your Hopes, Fears, and Predictions for the New School Year?
Is higher ed doomed or will sanity make a comeback?
  
Ted Balaker
Stop Coddling the Alleged Criminals
Will Cornell Cave to Vandals?
  
Randy Wayne
Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship
“I make sure to have a recording or a screenshot to defend myself if the time ever comes”
  
Ted Balaker
Columbia Agonistes
Words scarcely express what relief it was to finally escape Columbia University to turn whistleblower early last year.
Published on The Ivy Exile  
