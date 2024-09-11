Watch the film
Open Thread: What’s On Your Mind?
Time to let off some steam
21 hrs ago
•
Ted Balaker
7
Inside the Mind of a Social Justice Activist: Dog Whistles and Paranoia
“Mind reading was a cognitive distortion I employed constantly”
Sep 10
•
Ted Balaker
6
America’s Fake State of Debate
Make it stop
Sep 9
•
Ted Balaker
13
Let’s Complain About Harvard and the "Snow White" Reboot
Reach into the grab bag
Sep 6
•
Ted Balaker
11
“Why Do You Only Write About Gay Men?”
My high school taught girls to fear straight men
Sep 5
•
Margo Margan
51
45
“Independence Therapy” Could Revolutionize Anxiety Treatment for Kids
Could it be even more effective than Cognitive Behavioral Therapy?
Sep 4
•
Lenore Skenazy
50
Let’s See How They Like It! (Or not)
Why cancel culture shouldn’t be used for revenge
Sep 3
•
The Fooder
24
August 2024
The Teachers’ Lounge, Loving and Hating Nickelback, and So Much More!
A grab bag of interesting things*
Aug 29
•
Ted Balaker
10
What are Your Hopes, Fears, and Predictions for the New School Year?
Is higher ed doomed or will sanity make a comeback?
Aug 28
•
Ted Balaker
5
Stop Coddling the Alleged Criminals
Will Cornell Cave to Vandals?
Aug 27
•
Randy Wayne
19
Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship
“I make sure to have a recording or a screenshot to defend myself if the time ever comes”
Aug 26
•
Ted Balaker
17
Columbia Agonistes
Words scarcely express what relief it was to finally escape Columbia University to turn whistleblower early last year.
Published on The Ivy Exile
•
Aug 23
